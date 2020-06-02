Appeal to find wanted man Benjamin Holt

We’re seeking the public’s help to find Benjamin Holt.

The 35-year-old is wanted in connection with a number of theft investigations.

Holt is from Yeovil but is known to have links with the Weston-super-Mare area.

He is described as stocky, approximately 5ft 8ins and has a receding hairline. He has a tribal tattoo on his right arm and a swallow tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone who sees Holt should not approach him but call 999 and give the call-handler reference 5220082105. If you know of his potential whereabouts, call 101 and use the same reference number.