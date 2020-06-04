CCTV images released as part of Yeovil arson investigation

We’re releasing CCTV images as part of an investigation into two incidents in Yeovil today (4 June).

Objects were thrown at two properties on Monks Dale at around 1.30pm causing minor fire damage.

The incidents are being treated as arson.

Detective Sergeant Claire Millington said: “We’re taking these incidents extremely seriously.

“They caused great alarm for the occupants of both properties who thankfully weren’t seriously hurt.

“Officers have been carrying out house to house enquiries throughout the area this afternoon and specialist crime scene investigators have examined both addresses.

“We’ve also been carrying out CCTV enquiries from which we’ve obtained images of a motorcyclist who we think might have information which could help our inquiry.

“We appreciate the motorcyclist’s face is blurred but we’re hoping someone might recognise the bike they are riding.

“We’d also be keen to hear from anyone in the area of Monks Dale this afternoon who saw anyone acting suspiciously.”