CCTV issued in attempted bag theft enquiry – Taunton
There is 1 related update to this story
We’re now able to issue a CCTV image following our appeal for witnesses and information after a man attempted to take a vulnerable woman’s bag in Taunton.
The attempted theft happened at about 1.30pm on Monday 4 May at a bus stop opposite Nightingale House, East Reach.
The woman, who is in her 50s, called police to report that a man on a bicycle had followed her, asking for money, and she had pushed him away when he reached for her bag.
The suspect is described as a “dishevelled”-looking man in his 30s or 40s, of slim build and wearing a brown coat, a white T-shirt and dark-coloured trousers.
We know the image isn’t very clear, but if you recognise the man in the picture, witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage which could help, get in touch, quoting reference 5220096826.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220096826
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.