CCTV issued in attempted bag theft enquiry – Taunton

We’re now able to issue a CCTV image following our appeal for witnesses and information after a man attempted to take a vulnerable woman’s bag in Taunton.

Do you know this man?

The attempted theft happened at about 1.30pm on Monday 4 May at a bus stop opposite Nightingale House, East Reach.

The woman, who is in her 50s, called police to report that a man on a bicycle had followed her, asking for money, and she had pushed him away when he reached for her bag.

The suspect is described as a “dishevelled”-looking man in his 30s or 40s, of slim build and wearing a brown coat, a white T-shirt and dark-coloured trousers.

We know the image isn’t very clear, but if you recognise the man in the picture, witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage which could help, get in touch, quoting reference 5220096826.