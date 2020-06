We are seeking the public’s help to find wanted man Gage Gallacher.

We wish to speak to the 25-year-old, from Wells, in connection with an assault investigation.

He is known to have links to Bath and Dursley.

Anyone who sees Gallacher should not approach him, but call 999 and give the call-handler reference 5220118132. If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.