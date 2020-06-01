Have you seen missing Charlie Simmons?

We’re asking for help to trace Charlie Simmons, missing overnight after visiting a friend in Somerset.

The 28-year-old from Leeds, pictured, was reported missing on Sunday 31 May.

She went out for a walk on her own, believed to be in the Somerton area, on Sunday afternoon and has failed to return.

Charlie does not know the area and is not believed to have a phone or money with her.

She is about 5ft 6ins tall and slim with long dark hair. When last seen she was wearing dark-coloured ankle boots, blue jeans, a light-coloured top and a green poncho and was carrying a small shoulder bag.

We’ve searched fields in the area, supported by the police helicopter, and our enquiries continue today.

Please:

look out for her if you’re out and about

check your outbuildings