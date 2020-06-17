Search for wanted man Faizan Mohammed

We’re seeking the public’s help to find Faizan Mohammed.

The 22-year-old is wanted after failing to attend Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday 4 June.

Mohammed is known to have links to the St Agnes and Stapleton Road areas of Bristol, as well as the Midlands.

He is described as about 6ft 2ins and stocky.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but call 999 and give reference number 5220121606. Alternatively, if you know where he may be, call 101.