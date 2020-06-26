Wanted appeal to find James Ashworth

We’re asking the public to help us find wanted man James Ashworth.

We wish to speak to the 27-year-old in connection with failing to comply with a court order.

He has links to the Hartcliffe and Knowle areas of Bristol, but is believed to be living in Somerset without having a fixed address at the moment.

Ashworth is described as white, of average build and is about 5ft 8ins tall.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 rather than approach him and give reference 5220128271. If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.