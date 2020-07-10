Skip to content

Appeal after criminal damage offence reported in Staple Hill

Posted at 10:45 on 10th July 2020 in Appeals

We wish to speak to this man in connection with our investigation.

We’re releasing an image of a man we wish to speak to in connection with an investigation into reported criminal damage and public order offences.

A female was shopping in Staple Hill Road at about 9.40pm on Monday 6 July when she left her phone in the convenience store.

She returned to the store where the phone was recovered, but it had been smashed. She told officers a verbal altercation ensued with a male, who made racially-aggravated comments towards her.

Our investigation has led us to an image of a man that we wish to speak to in connection with our ongoing enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference 5220148947.

