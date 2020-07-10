Appeal after criminal damage offence reported in Staple Hill
We’re releasing an image of a man we wish to speak to in connection with an investigation into reported criminal damage and public order offences.
A female was shopping in Staple Hill Road at about 9.40pm on Monday 6 July when she left her phone in the convenience store.
She returned to the store where the phone was recovered, but it had been smashed. She told officers a verbal altercation ensued with a male, who made racially-aggravated comments towards her.
Our investigation has led us to an image of a man that we wish to speak to in connection with our ongoing enquiries.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference 5220148947.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220148947