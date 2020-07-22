Appeal after man injured in assault – Bishopsworth
We’re appealing for witnesses, information and any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help after a man was found with serious injuries in a garden in Goulston Road, Bishopsworth at about 4.30am today, Wednesday 22 July.
A man in his 30s is receiving hospital treatment for cuts to his head and a serious injury to his hand. Thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigating officers have arrested two men in connection with the incident and seized a car. Both men remain in police custody at the time of writing.
Anyone with information which could help the investigation should get in touch quoting reference 5220162634.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220162634
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.