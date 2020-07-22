Appeal after man injured in assault – Bishopsworth

We’re appealing for witnesses, information and any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help after a man was found with serious injuries in a garden in Goulston Road, Bishopsworth at about 4.30am today, Wednesday 22 July.

A man in his 30s is receiving hospital treatment for cuts to his head and a serious injury to his hand. Thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigating officers have arrested two men in connection with the incident and seized a car. Both men remain in police custody at the time of writing.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation should get in touch quoting reference 5220162634.