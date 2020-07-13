Appeal after two men injured in collision – Fishponds Road, Bristol

We are appealing for any possible witnesses to a collision between an off-road style motorcycle and a silver Citroen Picasso to come forward.

It happened at the junction of Fishponds Road with Alcove Road, Bristol, at about 4.15pm on Sunday 12 July 2020.

The two men on the motorbike – aged 18 and 21 – remain in hospital with serious injuries as a result. No one else was hurt.

If you saw the collision, or the vehicles involved just before the collision, get in touch quoting reference 5220153986.