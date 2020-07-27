Appeal for dashcam footage of collision on M5

Officers investigating a collision on the M5 on Saturday 18th July are appealing for witnesses.

The collision happened around 5.35pm between junctions 15 and 14 of the northbound carriageway, near to Falfield. It involved a white Citroen van and a grey Nissan Qashqai.

A passenger in the Nissan Qashqai sustained two broken ankles and a broken rib. She was treated at Southmead Hospital. The driver of the Citroen van was treated for whiplash injuries at Gloucester General Hospital.

PC Ian Matthews, who is investigating the collision, said: “I would like to hear from anyone that was travelling on the M5 between junctions 15 and 14 at the time, in either direction, who may have witnessed the collision. Especially any drivers that have a dash cam in their vehicle, as the footage could help with the investigation.”

If you can help, please contact us on 101 or through our website, quoting reference 5220159843.