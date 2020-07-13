Appeal for information after two linked shoplifting incidents in Bath

We’re seeking the public’s help in relation to two linked shoplifting offences in Bath.

On June 28 at approximately 2.45pm, two men and a woman entered Lifestyle Pharmacy on Westgate Street. One of the men distracted staff whilst the other two suspects stole cosmetics worth around £500.

On 9th July at 11am, a further incident of theft took place involving the same two male suspects, with one distracting staff at the counter while the other took cosmetics to the value of £400.

We’re issuing CCTV images of people we want to speak to about these offences.

The men in the CCTV images are described as both being in their early 30s. One had a slim build and short brown hair, glasses, and wore a green jacket with a denim shirt. The other is described as being of proportionate build, with mid length curly dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a light green hooded top with a black draw string.

The woman is described as mid 20s, of slim build with long brown hair, wearing glasses and a black Puma sweat top.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify the people in these images.