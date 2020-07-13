Appeal for information over racist graffiti in Shepton Mallet

We’re appealing for information following a report of criminal damage to fencing near to Tesco Superstore, Townsend Shopping Centre in Shepton Mallet, bordering Summerleaze Park.

Graffiti containing a racist term was sprayed onto the fence on Monday 22 June, at approximately 6.45pm.

Police Community Support Officer Amanda Ware said: “Criminal damage of this nature is clearly unacceptable, and in this case contained highly offensive wording likely to cause distress. We are targeting our patrols in the affected areas in response.

“I’d ask anyone with information about who is responsible for this offence to contact us on 101, quoting reference 5220136663.”

PCSO Ware added that any further incidences of racist graffiti in the locality should also be reported to 101 quoting the above reference.