Appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured in collision in Minehead

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist in Somerset last week.

The incident, which involved a pushbike and a black Land Rover Freelander, happened on the A39 Hopcott Road at the junction with Cher, Minehead, at around 1.20pm on Wednesday 15 July.

The cyclist, a woman in her early 30s, was treated in hospital for leg injuries.

Investigating officer PC Adam Mellor said: “We are seeking the public’s help with our investigation into this collision.

“If you saw the incident, or can help with our inquiry, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220156752. We’re particularly keen for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.”