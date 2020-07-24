Appeal for witnesses after family receive racial abuse in Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses to a racially aggravated public order offence that happened in Taunton last week.

On Thursday 16 July at around 10.15pm, a couple and their two young children were leaving Asda on Creechbarrow Road when they were subjected to offensive and racist abuse by a man and woman who were parked in a white Toyota Estima.

Once the family were in their vehicle, the male driver of the Toyota pulled up alongside them. The man waved a hammer from his car window at the family before driving away.

The offenders are not thought to be known to the victims.

PC Danielle Morgan said: “This was an apparently unprovoked incident involving a family with two young children, which we believe to be racially motivated. The victims were understandably shaken and upset by what happened.

“We’d ask anyone who witnessed this incident or may have dash cam footage to get in touch with us on 101 or through our website, quoting reference 5220158187.”