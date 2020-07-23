Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of a serious collision in Fishponds, Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward and dashcam/CCTV footage of a serious traffic collision in Bristol on Tuesday evening (21 July).

The collision was between a white Vauxhall Astra and a blue Yamaha motorcycle at the junction of Berkeley Road and Mayfield Park North, Fishponds, at approximately 6.50pm.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man from Bristol, suffered significant injuries and is currently in hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

If you have any footage or information that could help, please contact us on 101 or through our website, quoting reference 5220162407.