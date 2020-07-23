Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of a serious collision in Fishponds, Bristol
We are appealing for witnesses to come forward and dashcam/CCTV footage of a serious traffic collision in Bristol on Tuesday evening (21 July).
The collision was between a white Vauxhall Astra and a blue Yamaha motorcycle at the junction of Berkeley Road and Mayfield Park North, Fishponds, at approximately 6.50pm.
The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man from Bristol, suffered significant injuries and is currently in hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
If you have any footage or information that could help, please contact us on 101 or through our website, quoting reference 5220162407.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220162407
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.