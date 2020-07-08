Appeal for witnesses following a racially aggravated public order offence in Frome
We’re seeking the public’s help with an ongoing investigation into a racially aggravated public order offence in Frome.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking with her friend at Rodden Meadow between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Saturday, June 20, when they were approached by a man who made highly offensive and racist comments towards her and her 18 month old child.
The offender is described as a white man, approximately fifty years of age, 5ft 10ins, and of medium build. He was wearing a blue top and grey hoody with dark blue shorts. He was accompanied by two dogs, which are described as a black and white Jack Russell and a mixed breed Great Dane.
We’d ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or recognises the individual, to call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220134832.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.