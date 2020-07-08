Appeal for witnesses following a racially aggravated public order offence in Frome

We’re seeking the public’s help with an ongoing investigation into a racially aggravated public order offence in Frome.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking with her friend at Rodden Meadow between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Saturday, June 20, when they were approached by a man who made highly offensive and racist comments towards her and her 18 month old child.

The offender is described as a white man, approximately fifty years of age, 5ft 10ins, and of medium build. He was wearing a blue top and grey hoody with dark blue shorts. He was accompanied by two dogs, which are described as a black and white Jack Russell and a mixed breed Great Dane.

We’d ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or recognises the individual, to call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220134832.