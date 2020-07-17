Appeal for witnesses following assault on officer in Bristol
We are seeking witnesses to an assault on a police officer in Bristol earlier this month.
At around 12:50am on Wednesday July 1, police were dealing with an incident involving a vulnerable woman in Stapleton Road, when another woman assaulted a female officer, causing injuries to her arm which didn’t require hospital treatment.
We’re particularly keen to hear from a man who approached officers at the time of the incident to offer assistance.
If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5220144643.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.