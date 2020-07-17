Appeal for witnesses following assault on officer in Bristol

We are seeking witnesses to an assault on a police officer in Bristol earlier this month.

At around 12:50am on Wednesday July 1, police were dealing with an incident involving a vulnerable woman in Stapleton Road, when another woman assaulted a female officer, causing injuries to her arm which didn’t require hospital treatment.

We’re particularly keen to hear from a man who approached officers at the time of the incident to offer assistance.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5220144643.