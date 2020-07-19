Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision on M32

We’re appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam footage following a fatal collision on the M32 on Saturday night.

At about 11.55pm, a collision involving a pedestrian and two cars – a grey Mitsubishi Lancer and a black Audi A3 – happened on the motorway between junctions 1 and 2.

The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until 6am today so a full investigation could be carried out at the scene. We would now like to speak to anyone who saw this collision, or may have Dash Cam footage from around the time it happened.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220160051.