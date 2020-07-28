Appeal into reported incident at beach in Clevedon

We’re releasing a photograph of a man who we wish to speak to in relation to an ongoing investigation.

We have received a report regarding an incident of public indecency at Ladye Bay beach, in Clevedon, on Sunday 12 July between 1-1.30pm.

We would like to speak to the man, pictured, in connection with our enquiries.

He is described as being in his 60s or 70s. He had a pair of yellow and blue swimming trunks and a rucksack with him.

We’d ask the man to contact us, or anybody who recognises him, to report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220153851.