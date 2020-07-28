Appeal into reported incident at beach in Clevedon
We’re releasing a photograph of a man who we wish to speak to in relation to an ongoing investigation.
We have received a report regarding an incident of public indecency at Ladye Bay beach, in Clevedon, on Sunday 12 July between 1-1.30pm.
We would like to speak to the man, pictured, in connection with our enquiries.
He is described as being in his 60s or 70s. He had a pair of yellow and blue swimming trunks and a rucksack with him.
We’d ask the man to contact us, or anybody who recognises him, to report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220153851.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220153851