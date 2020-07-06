Appeal issued following unlicensed music event in Stokes Croft

We’re issuing an image of a man we’d like to identify in connection with our investigation into an unlicensed music event held in the Stokes Croft area of Bristol last month.

The image was taken in Sydenham Road at 3.43pm on Saturday 20 June.

The man in the image described as white, slim, with long-brown hair in dreadlocks and he has a beard and moustache. He was wearing a blue and yellow checked shirt, a camouflage-style hat and trousers and brown boots.

The unlicensed event caused significant disruption to local residents on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

If you know who this man is, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220137621.