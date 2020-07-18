Appeal over serious injury collision – Henbury, Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious injury collision between a green BMW R800 motorbike and an orange Ford Fiesta.

It happened at the junction of Hallen Road and Avonmouth Way, just before 6.50pm on Friday 17 July 2020.

There were two people riding the motorbike. One, a 19-year-old man, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other, a 15-year-old boy, was released from hospital after treatment. No one else was hurt.

The road was closed until about 12.30am on Saturday 18 July while collision investigators examined the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

If you saw the collision, or have any other information which could help, get in touch quoting reference 5220159025.