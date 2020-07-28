Appeal to find missing teenager Olivia Henry

We’re seeking the public’s help with trying to find a teenager from South Petherton who has gone missing.

Olivia Henry, known as Liv, is 14 years old and believed to be in the London area.

She was captured on CCTV at about 9.10pm on Thursday 23 July in the company of two males in Praed Street near London Paddington Railway Station.

She is described as white, of medium build and has long brown hair. CCTV pictures show her wearing a red Nike T-shirt, light blue jeans and dark coloured trainers.

Anyone who sees her should call 999 and give the call-handler reference 5220165000. Or, if you know where she may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.