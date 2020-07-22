Appeal to identify witness in Bristol assault case

We are seeking the public’s help to identify a witness to a serious assault in Bristol.

On Monday 13 July at around 11.30pm, a 44-year-old man from Bristol was assaulted at his home on Pennywell Road. The victim suffered head and facial injuries in the attack.

A 31-year-old man from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and has since been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

As part of their investigation police are conducting house to house enquiries and examining CCTV footage of the surrounding area.

PC Paul Gamble said: “This was a nasty assault on a man in his own home and he suffered some serious injuries as a result. At this time, we aren’t treating it as a random attack and believe the victim and the offender were known to each other.

“We’d particularly like to speak to a woman who was in the area when the assault happened and may be a key witness. She’s described as having blonde hair tied up in a bun, with a pale complexion. She is about 5ft tall, and was wearing a grey jacket and blue jeans. She was reportedly holding a pair of grey Nike Air Max trainers when she left the scene.”

If you can help us to identify this witness, or have any other information that can help with the investigation, please call 101, quoting reference 5220155276.