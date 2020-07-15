Appeal to reunite owners with suspected stolen items

Officers have recovered a number of suspected stolen items in Midsomer Norton and are hoping to trace the rightful owners of the property.

A warrant was carried out at an address in the Withies Way area on Friday 1 May. A quantity of suspected drugs were seized.

Officers recovered a number of items they believe may be stolen and want to hear from anyone who recognises them.

Two push bikes

One black and one gold watch

A RAF album with commemorative coins

Pair of Dewalt drills

PC Darren Baker said: “Anyone who believes they may belong to them and has details that can help identify them as the owner, such as serial numbers or distinct features, should call us or contact us through our website.”

Two men, aged 36 and 49, have been arrested on suspicion of theft and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug. They have been released under investigation.

People who believe the items belong to them can report it online or call 101 and give reference 5220094925 to the call-handler.