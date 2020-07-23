Appeal to trace Joseph Walker

We’re appealing for information as we look to find Joseph Walker.

The 37-year-old is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court. We also wish to speak to him in connection with an assault investigation.

Walker is known to have links with Bridgwater and Highbridge, but it is believed he could be in the Birmingham area.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, of medium build and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and instead call 999 immediately and give reference number 5219236655. Alternatively, if you know of his potential whereabouts, call 101.