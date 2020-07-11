Arrest made following stabbing incident near M5 slip road
There is 1 related update to this story
Officers have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing incident which happened on the southbound slip road of the M5 at junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) on Friday night.
A 42-year-old man from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and is now in custody for questioning.
A 26-year-old man remains in hospital undergoing treatment for injuries which are not life-threatening.
Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.