Arrests and drugs seized in Bristol operation

A number of people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a day of targeted action across Bristol.

Suspected cocaine and heroin, with an approximate street value of £1,000, a knife and a quantity of cash were seized by officers yesterday (Wednesday 15 July).

The following action was taken:

A man, 18, was arrested in St Phillips on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released under investigation.

A 38-year-old man arrested in the same area on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs has been released without charge.

In Avonmouth, three men, aged 24, 41 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply. All three have been released under investigation.

A 45-year-old man was also found in possession of cannabis and will attend a drug education programme.

And a 24-year-old man is due to voluntarily attend a police interview today (Thursday 16 July) in relation to suspected drug offences.

Warrants were conducted and drug searches carried out in Barton Hill, Horfield and Whitehall as well.

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “Yesterday’s arrests were the culmination of a joint operation involving neighbourhood and patrol teams, as well as officers working on Operation Remedy to target those involved in drug offences.

“It was a successful operation with class A drugs seized and taken off Bristol’s streets.

“As ever with any action of this kind, we’re hugely indebted to members of the public who provide information about drug criminality in their community.

“Each individual report allows us to draw up a picture of what is happening in our towns and cities, allowing us to put a plan of action in place, like the one carried out yesterday. We’d continue to urge people to contact us if they witness such issues in their neighbourhoods.”