Bristol man pleads guilty to multiple bike thefts

A 35 year-old man from Bristol appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday 23 July) charged with dwelling burglary and the theft of ten bicycles.

On 31 May, Kisiel Piotr, of Carlton Park in Bristol, broke into an address on Brunswick Street in Bristol, and stole a bicycle worth £1,000 whilst the owner was asleep upstairs.

Officers investigating the crime identified Piotr as the offender and connected him to a number of bike thefts that occurred between 30 May and 29 June. He was subsequently re-arrested and charged with dwelling burglary and the theft of ten bikes.

Piotr pleaded guilty to all the charges at Bristol Magistrates Court this morning. Piotr was remanded and will appear at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing on 18 August.