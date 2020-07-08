Bristol men charged over commercial burglaries

Two men have been charged in relation to a number of commercial burglaries reported in Bristol over recent months.

John Iles, 40, of Staple Hill High Street, Bristol, has been charged with six offences relating to alleged offences in the Kingswood and Staple Hill areas.

He is charged with:

• Two burglaries at Tesco in Staple Hill in May where cigarettes and a quantity of cash were stolen

• Attempted burglary of the same store and a shop burglary on 1 June.

• Burglaries of pubs in Gloucester Road and Kingswood, in February and July respectively, when cash was reportedly taken from fruit machines, and on the latter occasion, charity boxes as well.

Iles was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court this morning (8 July).

Rob Beecham, 39, of Staple Hill High Street, Bristol, was charged jointly with Iles for the two commercial burglaries that occurred on 1 June at the Tesco and shop located on Staple Hill. Beecham has been released on conditional bail due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on 6 August.