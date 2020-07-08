Burglar jailed for thefts in Yeovil

A prolific burglar has been jailed for more than two years after pleading guilty to crimes in Somerset.

Jamie Spencer admitted two counts of burglary and one of theft and was jailed at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 3 July.

The 47-year-old forced his way into a property in Yeovil on Wednesday 3 June where he stole a purse.

He asked the court to take two further offences into account, both of which happened the following day in Yeovil. He admitted he broke into a home to take alcohol before committing a similar theft offence at a town centre pub.

Spencer, of no fixed address, was remanded after being charged on Wednesday 10 June. He was jailed for 876 days and ordered to pay £190 victim surcharge.

PC Jim Card, from the force’s Operation Remedy team, said: “Spencer has committed a number of similar offences in the past and we welcome the prison sentence handed out by the court that has put a serial burglar behind bars.”