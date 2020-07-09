Can you help us identify this man?
We’re investigating a reported public order offence where a customer made off from a phone shop in Taunton without paying.
The incident happened at about 4.45pm on Friday 14 February at a store in Fore Street.
Two customers entered the shop and asked for a phone to be repaired. When one of the males returned to pick up the repaired item, he left without paying.
A 45-year-old man has attended a voluntarily interview in connection with our enquiries.
CCTV enquiries have been carried out and reveal an image of a male we wish to speak to in connection with our ongoing investigation.
He is described as young with dark clothing and wearing a distinctive orange baseball cap.
Anyone with information about who the man is, should get in touch by calling 101 and giving reference number 5220037235.
