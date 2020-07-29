Caravan fires in Horfield being treated as linked

We’re investigating two suspicious fires involving caravans in the Horfield area of Bristol which are being treated as linked.

The first incident happened in Kellaway Avenue at about 3.20pm on Monday 27 July, while the second happened in the same street at just after 2am the following day. Both caravans were unoccupied at the time.

PC Jo Archer said: “At the moment we’re treating the fires as linked and an investigation is under way.

“We’re working with the local authority and will be updating our problem solving plan, which will include extra patrols of the area to reassure local residents and deter further offences.

“We’d appeal to anyone with information on either of the suspicious fires to call us as soon as possible. If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220167584.”