CCTV appeal after central Bristol robbery
We’re seeking the public’s help to identify three men we’d like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Queen’s Square, Bristol.
At around 3:30pm on Wednesday 17 June, three men attacked a 21-year-old man from Bristol and forcefully attempted to steal his property.
The victim’s neck chain was briefly taken by the suspects but was recovered with the help of a member of the public.
The victim sustained injuries during the attack, but did not require hospital treatment.
PC 2902 Ewan Calder, investigating, said: “This unprovoked attack occurred in broad daylight, causing much distress to the victim.
“We require the public’s help in identifying these three men or contacting us if they have any other information about the incident. Please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 5220132507.”
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.