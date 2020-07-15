CCTV appeal after racially aggravated assault in Bridgwater

Do you recognise this man?

We’d like to speak to him in relation to a racially aggravated assault in Bridgwater.

On Tuesday, June 23 at around 3.10pm, a man entered a shop on Fore Street and became aggressive towards a staff member.

He attempted to hit the victim, a man in his mid-30s, with a mobile phone and shouted racially offensive comments at him.

If you have any information which could help identify the man shown in the CCTV footage, get in touch through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 5220137288.

Alternatively, ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never ask your name or trace your call.