CCTV appeal after racially aggravated assault in Bridgwater
Do you recognise this man?
We’d like to speak to him in relation to a racially aggravated assault in Bridgwater.
On Tuesday, June 23 at around 3.10pm, a man entered a shop on Fore Street and became aggressive towards a staff member.
He attempted to hit the victim, a man in his mid-30s, with a mobile phone and shouted racially offensive comments at him.
If you have any information which could help identify the man shown in the CCTV footage, get in touch through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 5220137288.
Alternatively, ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never ask your name or trace your call.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.