CCTV appeal following Bristol knifepoint robbery
Can you help us identify the man in these CCTV images?
We’d like to talk to him following a knifepoint robbery in Bristol.
The incident happened yesterday (Tuesday, 7 July) at approximately 11.20am.
A man walked into a shop on Church Road, Redfield, and threatened a member of staff with a knife before stealing sweets.
The man was white, aged in their late 20s or early 30s, with scruffy facial hair.
He wore a dark hat, a patterned face covering, dark sunglasses, a long black coat and dark trousers. He rode a dark coloured bike.
If you recognise the man in the images, or have any other information which could help our inquiry, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220149487.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.