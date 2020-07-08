CCTV appeal following Bristol knifepoint robbery

Can you help us identify the man in these CCTV images?

We’d like to talk to him following a knifepoint robbery in Bristol.

The incident happened yesterday (Tuesday, 7 July) at approximately 11.20am.

A man walked into a shop on Church Road, Redfield, and threatened a member of staff with a knife before stealing sweets.

The man was white, aged in their late 20s or early 30s, with scruffy facial hair.

He wore a dark hat, a patterned face covering, dark sunglasses, a long black coat and dark trousers. He rode a dark coloured bike.