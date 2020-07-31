Closure order against flats in Bristol granted

Two addresses in the Barton Hill area of Bristol have been shut down following reports of them being used for criminal activity.

Flats in Strawbridge Road and Avonvale Road were made subject of a three-month closure order at Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday 27 July.

We received reports of criminal damage, drug offences and antisocial behaviour across the two addresses. This led to warrants being carried out and the order being brought before the court to help protect the community from further issues.

Miles Phillips, beat manager for Barton Hill, said: “As ever with these orders, we are immensely grateful for the support of the local community in providing us with key information so we can build up a true picture of what is happening.

“We received reports of neighbours being kept awake by antisocial behaviour and people coming and going, along with other comments about people not feeling safe. That is totally unacceptable and not something we will ever tolerate.

“Without the support of the community we quite simply would not have the evidence to take to court. That support is vital to enable us to get these problem flats closed and make Barton Hill a safer place to be.

“We’d urge anyone who witnesses criminality in their neighbourhood to report it online or on 101 so we can act on it.”