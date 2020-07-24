Collision being investigated as racially-motivated assault – Bristol

Detectives investigating a collision in Monks Park Avenue, Southmead, are now treating the incident as a serious assault that is racially aggravated.



At 4.30pm on Wednesday 22 July officers responded to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. Witnesses described seeing two men run off from the vehicle afterwards.



A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with head injuries and discharged the next day following treatment.



The road was closed while collision investigators examined the scene and the vehicle was recovered. We’ve now interviewed the victim and carried out house-to-house enquiries and are still in the process of taking more than a dozen witness statements.



Detective Inspector Danielle Underwood said: “We’re still in the early stages of our investigation, but the account of the victim and initial witnesses suggest a vehicle was deliberately driven at the victim and racist language was used following the collision. We have found no evidence to suggest there is a wider risk to the public.

“I appreciate and share the concerns people will have about this incident and I’d stress that it’s subject to a very thorough investigation by detectives working closely with our collision investigation colleagues.”



We’re keen to hear from anyone with information which could help who has not yet come forward. If you saw a dark blue Honda Accord being driven in the area at around that time or have any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident or the vehicle just beforehand, get in touch or call 101 quoting reference 5220163308.

