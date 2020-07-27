Collision in Failand under investigation

We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision between a tipper truck and a car in Failand earlier this month.

The collision happened on Clevedon Road, between Tyntesfield and Portbury Lane, at about 3.15pm on Thursday 16 July.

As a result of the collision, the tipper truck crashed into a verge. The driver had to be freed by the fire and rescue service and the truck had to be recovered, which resulted in the road being closed for five hours. The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this collision, or who saw either vehicle – a Man tipper truck and a grey Renault Kadjar – prior to the collision. We’d also appeal for anyone using this road around the time of the incident to check any Dash Cam footage.

If you can help, please call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220157951.