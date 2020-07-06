Dashcam appeal after report of dangerous driving on M5

We’re appealing for witnesses following a report of dangerous driving on the M5.

At about 9pm on Sunday 5 July a witness reported seeing three cars speeding and braking on the northbound carriageway between junctions 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and 20 (Clevedon). Officers stopped three cars near jnc 17 (Cribbs Causeway).

We’re keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of or who witnessed the manner of driving of two red Ford Fiestas and a black Vauxhall Astra on the M5 between jnc 24 (Bridgwater) and Cribbs Causeway Sunday night.

If you can help get in touch quoting reference 5220147948

Three drivers have been reported for dangerous driving.