Dashcam appeal after three-car collision in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses to a three-vehicle collision that happened in Bristol this morning (Monday 6 July) to come forward.

The incident, involving a black Mercedes, grey Jaguar and a purple Peugeot, happened at about 8.45am in Whitchurch Lane.

Officers found the Peugeot on its roof. The fire and ambulance services also attended, but none of the occupants in the vehicles involved in the collision sustained an injury requiring hospital treatment.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, but it reopened shortly after 1pm.

We’re keen to hear from anybody who saw the collision, or has dashcam footage of it and the moments leading up to the incident.

Reports can be made online or by calling 101 and giving the call-handler reference 5220148236.