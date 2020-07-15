Dashcam appeal after three car collision on Lawrence Hill roundabout, Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision between three vehicles on Church Road approaching the Lawrence Hill roundabout in Bristol on Sunday 12 July.

The collision, which happened at 5.20pm, involved a silver Mazda Demio, a blue Ford S Max and an unknown vehicle driven by a white woman, who left the scene without giving her details.

The driver of the S Max sustained some injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC Sylver Wiles said: “We’re trying to identify the woman who was driving the unknown vehicle as we’d like to speak to her about this collision.

“If you saw this incident, or can help with our inquiry, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220154041. We’re particularly keen for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.”