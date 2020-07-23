Death of Weston-super-Mare man reported missing in 2015 confirmed

The family of Scott Cook, who went missing five years ago in Weston-super-Mare, have been informed his remains have been found.

DNA tests and a post-mortem were carried out, after they were found in Kewstoke on Saturday 9 May.

Scott, who was 25 years old when he went missing, was last seen in April 2015.

A lengthy and in-depth investigation followed in an attempt to trace his whereabouts.

DC Donna Stevenson said: “Our thoughts go out to Scott’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. They put a great deal of effort into campaigning for information about his disappearance.

“Over the past five years a detailed investigation has been carried out as we all continued to hope for a happy resolution. We’d like to thank everyone who supported our appeals.

“At this time we are considering Mr Cook’s death to be unexplained, however we do not believe the circumstances to be suspicious.

“We’ll continue to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.”