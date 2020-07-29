Did you witness assaults in Bath?

We’re asking for the public’s help with an investigation into an assault that may have taken place in Bath but was not reported.

We’ve been made aware of a possible incident, involving somebody being struck with a bottle, occurring at about 8.30pm in the Royal Crescent area on Monday 15 June. We are appealing for the victim, or any witnesses, to contact us to assist us with our enquiries.

Three hours later, we attended reports of disorder in the same area. On arrival officers found three people who had suffered an injury, of which two men required hospital treatment. A 20-year-old man suffered a serious facial wound, while a second 20-year-old sustained a shoulder injury.

We believe the two incidents that day may be connected and urge anyone with information to come forward.

We’d ask anyone who witnessed what happened that night to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220130937.