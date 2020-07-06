Did you witness car overturn in Martock?

We’re appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision in Martock on Sunday, 28 June.

A blue Renault Megane ended up on its side after colliding with a wall on North Street at approximately 4.30am.

A 52-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the driving of the Megane prior to the collision taking place.

We’d also ask anyone with CCTV footage from the area or dashcam footage of the incident to contact us.