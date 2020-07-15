Former police officer sentenced for theft offence

A former police officer who admitted stealing a quantity of money he should have booked in as found property has been jailed for 10 months.

Ex-police constable Tim Silverwood, aged 45 (pictured below), who was dismissed following a misconduct hearing held in front of the Chief Constable Andy Marsh last week, appeared at Bristol Crown Court today for sentencing.

The court heard he had stolen £2,750 and 550 euros from another person on 16 October 2019, while he was on duty in Bridgwater. This money should have been booked into the enquiry office at Bridgwater Custody Centre as found property but he stole it for his own personal financial gain.

At a special case misconduct hearing held on Thursday 9 July, the Chief Constable found allegations of gross misconduct were proven and decided the appropriate sanction was dismissal without notice.

At the hearing, the Chief Constable said Tim Silverwood’s pre-meditated actions were “disgraceful” which had the potential to cause “significant harm to the confidence of the public in their police”. He went onto say that dismissal would restore confidence and show that his behaviour was absolutely unacceptable within policing. In addition to being dismissed, he has also been added onto the National College of Policing’s barred list which prohibits him from working within policing and certain law enforcement bodies.

The findings from the misconduct hearing, along with the Chief’s full comments, can be found here: https://bit.ly/2CAnYPc

Inspector Andy Roebuck, Chair of Avon and Somerset Police Federation said: “We cannot accept nor tolerate such acts from any person who is a serving police officer. The actions of a small number can have a significant bearing on the confidence of other officers and our communities. As such, there is no place for people who conduct themselves in this manner and the ultimate sanction and criminal investigation was correct. There is no place in our organisation for such people.

“We represent over 2,800 police officers who do their very best every day, without fear or favour. I would not want this to detract from their excellent work.”