Gross misconduct allegations proven against former officer

Allegations of gross misconduct have been proven against a former officer who failed to disclose he had business links with a man known to have connections with organised criminals.

The former officer, known only as Officer W, had already resigned from his post before a misconduct hearing was held virtually earlier this week.

The panel, led by an independent Legally Qualified Chair, decided the officer would have been dismissed if he hadn’t already resigned.

Ch Insp Ed Yaxley, of the Professional Standards Department, said: “This individual had associations with organised criminals through a business he was financially invested in, which he failed to disclose. These associations are absolutely incompatible with his role as a police officer and the panel found multiple allegations of gross misconduct proven.

“All police officers are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour and this officer has clearly failed to meet the high standards expected of him by the force and the public.”

The full findings will be added to the misconduct section of our website when they are available.