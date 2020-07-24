Have you seen Benita Fennel?
We’re trying to locate Benita Fennel who is wanted for a recall to prison.
The 24-year-old is known to have links to Bristol, Weston-super-Mare and Reading.
She has the word ‘NAN’ tattooed on her left wrist.
Anyone who sees her should not approach her, but instead call 999 and give reference number 5220133963. If you know where she may be, call 101.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.