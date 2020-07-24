Have you seen Benita Fennel?

We’re trying to locate Benita Fennel who is wanted for a recall to prison.

The 24-year-old is known to have links to Bristol, Weston-super-Mare and Reading.

She has the word ‘NAN’ tattooed on her left wrist.

Anyone who sees her should not approach her, but instead call 999 and give reference number 5220133963. If you know where she may be, call 101.