Have you seen Carl Day?

He has links to the central and northern areas of the city.

The 32-year-old is wanted in connection with a serious arson.

We need the public’s help to find wanted Bristol man Carl Day.

Anyone who sees him is asked to phone 999 and provide the call handler with the reference number 5220147388.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.