Have you seen missing woman Klaudia Jaselska?

We’re seeking the public’s help to find missing person Klaudia Jaselska.

The 30-year-old, from Kingswood in South Gloucestershire, was last seen on 5am on Sunday 12 July and we’re growing concerned for her wellbeing. Her disappearance is out of character.

She’s described as white, 5ft 5ins, with blue eyes and short blonde hair with pink highlights in. She has a tattoo on her body (see photo above) which reads ‘Always in my mind, forever in my heart’.

If you see her, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5220153996. If you have any other information which could help us find her, please call 101 and give the same reference number.